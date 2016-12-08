Jazz Picks: ‘Big Band Holidays’ features Marsalis, Lincoln Center Orchestra

In this annual “Big Band Holidays” concert, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis offer swinging performances of holiday favorites, arranged this season by saxophonist Sherman Irby. In addition to classic selections, this year’s program includes new arrangements of sacred and secular songs, from Billie Holiday’s “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Vocalist Catherine Russell will perform as a special guest.
The show is 8 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Hall on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. For more information visit carolinaperformingarts.org.
Other highlights
- On Friday, Dee Lucas brings smooth jazz to Durham’s Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Saturday, the Brandon Lee-Aaron Matson Quintet play “Music of Coltrane” at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Also Saturday, it’s more smooth jazz with Freeport Jazz at Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
