Pink Martini joins the NC Symphony for Christmas concert tradition

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye Pause

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

4:30 Roy Williams disappointed after win over Davidson

4:30 Who will replace Joel Berry at point for UNC?

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

2:50 Eric Trump talks guns, debate, at Fuquay-Varina shooting range

3:54 NC Gov. Pat McCrory: "I have listened to the people of North Carolina"

0:43 McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump

3:13 Pearl Harbor survivor serves as U.S. Navy Band's honorary bandmaster