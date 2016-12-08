Is J. Cole going to be a dad?

Rumors flew Thursday that Fayetteville rapper J. Cole and his wife Melissa were at a Raleigh hospital Wednesday expecting their first child.
But Cole’s been intensely private about his personal life in the past. He wasn’t happy when his private marriage to longtime girlfriend Melissa Heholt was leaked when “Creed” director Ryan Cooler mentioned it in an interview.
If Cole is about to become a dad, it’ll be a big day for him since his new album, “4 Your Eyez Only” is expected to launch Friday – midnight tonight.
An iTunes review of the album claims two tracks mention “the responsibilities of fatherhood,” “She’s Mine, Pt. 1” and “She’s Mine, Pt. 2,” Rap-Up reported Thursday.
The review also mentions that “the two-part suite ‘She’s Mine’ may be the most important songs he’s written, as Cole hovers over his daughter and finds himself overcome by a strange feeling: hope.”
Other sites like BET, The Boombox, Fuse.Tv and many others all speculated about Cole becoming a father Thursday.
Twitter account @B_Aphillyated said Wednesday it had heard rumors that Cole and his wife were at Rex in Raleigh expecting a baby.
Cole and his label, Dreamville, did not immediately respond to comment.
