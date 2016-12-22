Jazz Picks: Take a Funktastic Voyage to get in the holiday groove in Durham

On Friday, Runaway presents Funktastic Voyage, a special night of funk, disco and neo soul at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. Performances by Young Bull, DJ Ryah, Galdytron, Cappelli Musik and Ben Negative will help get you in the holiday groove.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information visit: motorcomusic.com.
Other highlights
- On Friday, Stanley Baird performs at Beyu Caffe in Durham. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Saturday, catch Al Strong at C Grace Cocktail Bar in Raleigh. 9 p.m. $5 cover. Info: cgracebar.com.
- Trombonist Mitch Butler, a Raleigh native, plays at Beyu Caffe on Monday. 7 and 9 p.m. $10. Info: beyucaffe.com.
