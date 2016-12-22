Indie rockers Groove Fetish right at home in Raleigh

Whenever Groove Fetish performs in the Triangle, it’s like a home away from home for the Wilmington band.
“That is the way it is,” drummer Drew Massey says while calling from Shelby. “Raleigh is our second best market. We have friends and family in that area and some of our best shows have been in Raleigh. A couple of years ago we opened for Big Something at the Lincoln Theater and that was one of our best sets ever. So we’re always up for it anytime we can get back.”
The indie rock band, which will perform Friday at the Pour House Music Hall, has cultivated its own sound. Groove Fetish has some sonic elements, which are familiar. Their vocal style recalls Widespread Panic and some guitar lines suggest Umphrey’s McGee, but they’ve taken their sounds and made their own sonic potpourri. The band’s combination of deep grooves and soulful harmonies have enabled it to stand out.
“We’re where we are because we’ve never chased trends,” Massey says. “You don’t have bands focus on vocals as much as they used to. But we love to sing and what we do is natural. The last thing we want to do is mimic another group. We admire other bands but we never want to mirror what anyone else does. What’s the point of that?”
Groove Fetish, which also includes vocalist-guitarist Clay Crotts, guitarist Andy Blair, bassist Ethan Schilf and keyboardist Jason Woolwine, will preview cuts from its next album, “Big Picture,” when it performs at the Pour House.
The 10-track album, which will drop in February, will feature a few guest appearances. Dopapod guitarist Rob Compa lent a hand. “We haven’t told anybody (media) about Rob being part of this. We’re huge fans and he makes an impact. It’s difficult to describe the new material but it’s more progressive than anything we’ve ever done.”
The fresh cuts are the heaviest delivered by Groove Fetish. “It was just natural to go in a different direction,” Massey says. “We took our time with this album. There was no need to hurry. By doing that we made an album that is exactly what we wanted to present.”
Groove Fetish will be back in the area in two months as a support act for Perpetual Groove, who will perform Feb. 18 at the Lincoln Theater. Groove Fetish recently signed on with the same agent as Perpetual Groove.
“That’s another good thing to happen to us from the business end,” Massey says. “And the cool thing is our connection with Perpetual Groove. We’ve yet to announce the Lincoln Theater show but it’s going to happen. We love playing there. Any reason to come back to Raleigh is a good one for us. The crowds are always good in Raleigh and now we have something new that they can check out when they come see us.”
Details
Who: Groove Fetish (The Southern Belles open)
When: 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Pour House Music Hall, 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh
Cost: $5-$10
Info: 919-821-1120 or thepourhousemusichall.com
