Music News & Reviews

December 29, 2016 9:00 AM

Country Picks: Compton & Newberry bring the bluegrass to First Night

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

There’s a whole lot more to Raleigh’s First Night festivities than the countdown-to-the-new-year Acorn Drop. Museum-hopping, comedy, carriage rides, crafts, yoga and more can keep you entertained from afternoon to midnight. And there will be music galore with genres ranging from gospel to jazz, folk and pop. If your tastes favor old-time and bluegrass, stake your claim on a seat at the Church of Good Shepherd Sanctuary. “A Prairie Home Companion” favorite and Raleighite Joe Newberry joins with John Hartford Band and Nashville Bluegrass Band alumnus, Mike Compton, for three sets of tuneful delights.

Shows are at 7, 8, and 10 p.m. And while the boys are taking a well-deserved break, young up-and-comers Shadowgrass will take the stage at 9. For schedule go to firstnightraleigh.com.

Other highlights

Related content

Music News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

View more video

Entertainment Videos