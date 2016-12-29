DJ Luxe Posh spins for a friendly crowd at Raleigh’s Ruby Deluxe

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:54 Activists work to reopen the Pungo District Hospital and prevent demolition

0:07 NC State's Dennis Smith's monster jam

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

6:27 NC State's Mark Gottfried: Now we are going to get challenged as we enter in the ACC

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

3:55 UNC's Jones on his road-tripping family, NFL decisions and Sun Bowl practice