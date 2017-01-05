Country Picks: Sierra Hull opens PineCone’s 2017 Down Home series

Sierra Hull was a promising 11 year old when she was invited by Alison Krauss to perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Now 25, Hull has fulfilled her promise. Her acclaimed CD, “Weighted Mind,” received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album.
Friday night, the IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year brings her mandolin and talent to Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts as PineCone kicks off its 2017 Down Home Concert series. For information, go to pinecone.org.
Other highlights
- Also Friday, Donna the Buffalo performs at Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw.
- On Saturday, Sideline Bluegrass brings its music to Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty (near Graham).
