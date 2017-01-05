Jazz Picks: Sidecar Social Club with Veronica Wood at Durham’s Beyu

Diverse of style and accomplished by their own rights, musicians J. Clarence Crew Jr., Aaron Bittikofer, Edward Theolandus Butler and F.O Finch III have been working staples in the Triangle’s jazz and world music scene for more than a decade. While their careers have overlapped throughout the years, Sidecar Social Club brings them together for the love of an old time sound with an updated, stylized twist. With the addition of vocalist Lisa Veronica Wood, and a focus on themes of the unrequited, ruthless and raunchy women of song, they have a story to tell.
Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, tickets $13 per show. For more information visit: beyucaffe.com.
Other highlights
- On Friday, catch Michael Feinberg: The Elvin Jones Project at Durham’s Sharp Nine Gallery. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Michael Ode Quartet plays the Beyu Caffe in Durham on Saturday. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com.
