Classical Picks: Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle performs ‘Hidden Treasures’

The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle’s “Chest of Hidden Treasures” concert Sunday in Durham’s Carolina Theatre serves up three unusual works not often programmed. Conductor Lorenzo Muti brings a knowing interpretation to Giancarlo Menotti’s ballet “Sebastian” because Muti conducted the score with European orchestras under Menotti’s mentoring. Muti also conducts Zoltan Kodaly’s “The Peacock” and Richard Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll.”
3 p.m. $30 (all students free). 919-560-3030 or thecot.org.
