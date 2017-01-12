Country Picks: Robin and Linda Williams at the ArtsCenter

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight Pause

9:15 House Speaker Moore: "There's always a healthy competition for influence among the branches (of government)"

4:16 Cooper reacts to GOP efforts to limit his power

3:42 Bills filed to limit Cooper's powers as governor

1:38 Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

2:18 Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady share dance at Inaugural Ball

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

1:09 Rep. Sgro: Senate bill 'doubling down on discrimination'