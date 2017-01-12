Country Picks: Robin and Linda Williams at the ArtsCenter

In a country music world where tractors and trucks and bros run wild, Robin and Linda Williams offer a breath of fresh country air. Revered for their insightful original songs, engaging harmonies, and precise and witty stage shows, the veteran duo has won fans and industry insiders for more than 40 years. Their songs have been recorded by Emmylou Harris, Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Seldom Scene and others. They’ve been featured often on “A Prairie Home Companion,” and have toured with Garrison Keillor as members of the Hopeful Gospel Quartet.
Friday night, the Williamses roll into Carrboro for a show at the ArtsCenter. Get details at artscenterlive.org.
Other highlights
- Saturday, country crooner and Elvis fan Ronnie McDowell plays Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty. For reservations call 336-662-3844.
