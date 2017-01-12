Jazz Picks: Branford Marsalis and Joey Calderazzo at Duke’s Baldwin

Jazz titan and son of New Orleans Branford Marsalis, who now calls Durham home, will perform with virtuoso pianist Joey Calderazzo this weekend for a two-night stand at Duke’s Baldwin Auditorium. Calderazzo, who also lives in Durham, met Marsalis nearly thirty years ago when the two worked together in Michael Brecker’s combo. The Baldwin shows will include everything from blues to ballads, swinging standards to experimentation.
Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with tickets $44-$56 ($15 for age 30 & under; $10 for Duke students). Get more details at dukeperformances.duke.edu.
Other highlights
- Thomas Linger performs Friday at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra will perform Friday and Saturday at Durham’s Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $28-$32. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- On Saturday, catch Brevan Hampden at C Grace Bar in Raleigh. 9 p.m. $5 cover. Info: cgracebar.com.
