Jazz Picks: Connie McCoy and Mo’ Jazz at Beyu Caffe in Durham

The band Mo’ Jazz offers a blend of jazz, pop, R&B and gospel that heals the soul. In fact, Mo’ Jazz is becoming one of the Triangle’s hottest performing bands, with an incredible stage presence that radiates energy. The group includes some of the area’s top musicians. And vocalist Connie McCoy, who wows audiences with her charm and wit, has been described as “entertainment packaged in elegance.”
Connie McCoy and Mo’ Jazz hit the Beyu Caffe stage in Durham Saturday night for two sets, 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets $15. For more information visit: beyucaffe.com.
Other highlights
- Lance Scoot performs Friday at the Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $13. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Friday at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham, enjoy The Al Strong Group. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Also Friday, the Shaquim Muldrow Quintet with Depresha Townsend will perform at The Shed in Durham. 8:30 and 10 p.m. $5-$10. Info: shedjazz.com.
- Saturday, The Eric Hirsh Quartet performs at Sharp Nine. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- And at The Shed Saturday, it’s the Aaron Matson Quartet featuring Brandon lee. 8:30 and 10 p.m. $8-$12. Info: shedjazz.com.
Comments