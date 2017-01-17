Country Picks: Junior Sisk and Rambler’s Choice at Lorraine’s in Garner

Junior Sisk epitomizes hard-charging, traditional bluegrass. Voted bluegrass music’s top male vocalist in 2013, Sisk has made his mark fronting the acclaimed Junior Sisk and Rambler’s Choice, the band he founded in 1998. The group’s 2011 CD, “Heart of a Song,” was voted IBMA Album of the Year, and the band earned top honors from SPBGMA in 2014. Saturday night, Junior Sisk and Rambler’s Choice ramble into Lorraine’s Coffee House and Music in Garner for a show featuring their traditional ethos and award-winning songs.
Other highlights
- Sideline Bluegrass plays Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty Friday night.
- On Saturday, Laurelyn Dossett performs at Chapel Hill’s Community Church, while David Allan Coe sings his country hits at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre.
