Classical Picks: Three top solo artists at Duke’s Baldwin Auditorium

Duke Performances hosts three high-powered solo artists brought together to explore a range of clarinet trio works. For Saturday’s concert in Baldwin Auditorium, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, pianist Inon Barnatan and N.Y. Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill perform trios by Beethoven and Brahms, plus a world premiere by Joseph Hallman.
8 p.m. $42-$48 (ages 30 and under, $15). 919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.duke.edu.
Other highlights
- Chamber Music Raleigh and the N.C. Art Museum’s concert Sunday brings in Amphion Percussion (Sean Connors and Peter Zlotnick) for works by Ligeti, Mazzoli and Mayrose. Details at chambermusicraleigh.org.
- Baroque & Beyond’s program Sunday in Chapel Hill’s Chapel of the Cross offers Handel’s “Venus and Adonis” and arias by J. S. Bach. Details at baroqueandbeyond.org.
