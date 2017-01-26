Country Picks: Leroy Savage and friends at Durham’s Original Q Shack

With the presidential inauguration and series of women’s marches behind us, a relaxing evening of barbecue and bluegrass may help to ease the weight of winter blahs. On Wednesday, Durham’s Original Q Shack features the high lonesome tenor of Leroy Savage and friends roaming through the classic repertories of Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs and other bluegrass legends. Savage, some might say, is a Tar Heel institution since his days singing lead for Deal String Band. Blending bluegrass with folk and rock, no less an authority than New Grass Revival’s Sam Bush has christened Savage “the father of newgrass music.” The music is free and kicks off around 6:30 p.m.
Learn more at theqshackoriginal.com.
