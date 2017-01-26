Classical Picks: NC Master Chorale performs Brahms at Meymandi

On Sunday, the 170-voice N.C. Master Chorale performs “A German Requiem,” Johannes Brahms’ moving masterpiece that comforts the living rather than mourns the dead. Conductor Alfred E. Sturgis leads the choir, two soloists (Marlissa Hudson and Gerard Sundberg) and a 50-piece orchestra in Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall.
3 p.m. $24-$32. 919-856-9700 or ncmasterchorale.org.
Other highlights
- Celebrate Mozart’s birthday with N.C. Symphony in Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall (Friday and Saturday) and Chapel Hill’s Memorial Hall (Sunday). Selections include Symphony No. 39, along with arias and a piano rondo. Details at ncsymphony.org.
- Flutist Mary Boone and harpist Vonda Darr play works by Hovaness and Debussy in a free concert Tuesday in Smedes Parlor at St. Mary’s School in Raleigh. Details at sms.edu/our-programs/arts.
