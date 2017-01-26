Jazz Picks: Candice Hoyes ‘On a Turquoise Cloud’ at CAM

North Carolina Opera celebrates the versatility of the human voice with the critically-acclaimed “On a Turquoise Cloud” show by jazz musician Candice Hoyes. Candice blends jazz, classical and soul to create a singular style. This weekend’s shows will be performed cabaret-style and will feature new arrangements of rare songs spanning Duke Ellington’s career. Hoyes will be joined by Durham native, pianist Chris Pattishall. Wynton Marsalis recently called Pattishall one of the top five jazz musicians under 30.
Shows both nights start at 8 p.m. (Saturday is already sold out, but as of press time, tables for Friday were still available.) Get more details at ncopera.org.
Other highlights
- On Friday, Butcher Brown performs at Beyu Caffe in Durham. 7 and 9 p.m. $16.50. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, catch Slide Effects at Durham’s Sharp Nine Gallery. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Dae Finucane Quartet plays the Sharp Nine Gallery on Saturday. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Back at the Beyu Saturday, it’s two shows by Primera Jazz. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
