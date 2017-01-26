More than ‘Jessie’s Girl’: Rick Springfield brings the party to DPAC

Most folks Rick Springfield’s age are slowing down, but this singer-songwriter-actor – and former ’80s heartthrob – is amping it up.
Springfield, 67, is touring behind his latest album, “Rocket Science,” which dropped last February, and he continues to co-star in the fantasy-horror series “Supernatural” on The CW. And he’s already writing songs for a follow-up album.
“I’ve always had a lot of energy,” Springfield says, calling from Los Angeles.
The rocker, who became a superstar courtesy of his breakthrough album, 1982’s “Working Class Dog” (as well as his starring role in the soap opera “General Hospital”), had crafted an album full of rousing pop-rock. The more current “Rocket Science” is a celebratory project, but reminiscent of Springfield’s mid-’70s/early ’80s peak.
“I wanted to write great pop songs,” Springfield says. “I wrote ‘Light This Party Up’ in Tahiti, and I was pretty much drunk while I wrote it, which is why it’s such a great party song.”
Springfield also offers a change-up with the Celtic-flavored “All Hands on Deck.”
“It’s a flag waver and bleep anyone that disagrees,” cracks Springfield, who performs Friday at the Durham Performing Arts Center along with Richard Marx. “I’m just spinning stories. The next album will freak you out.”
The soft-spoken bard knows his ’80s hits draw the crowds, but he’s looking forward to showcasing fresh material.
“Most people want to hear the hits, but I love to play the new stuff, which is why I keep writing,” he says. “Whether people listen to it is immaterial.”
Can he imagine not playing his the chart-topper “Jessie’s Girl” at concerts?
“Yes, I can, but in a parallel universe, where my next CD knocks people on their ass,” he says.
As an actor, Springfield also impressed in the 2015 film “Ricki and the Flash.” The underheralded flick stars Meryl Streep as an aging rock musician and Springfield as her boyfriend.
“It was as awesome as you can ever imagine,” Springfield says. “People lived, died and gave everything. (Streep) is a goddess and raised my acting chops twenty-fold.”
Right now, Springfield says he’s focusing on his role in “Supernatural” – he plays Lucifer – and on songwriting.
“I’m in a great space right now,” he says. “I’m on a creative high.”
Perhaps it’s time for him to add another chapter to his autobiography. His 2010 memoir, “Late, Late at Night,” is an entertaining read. One of the best parts of the book is when he reveals that he still had problems despite his fame.
“I thought things would go away when you get a lot of money or fame, but that doesn’t happen,” Springfield says. “It’s just like those people who win the Powerball. They’re just as dumb as they were before they won.
“It’s the same for musicians who become successful,” he said. “You don’t change overnight. Who you are doesn’t change with success.”
Details
Who: Rick Springfield and Richard Marx
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham
Cost: $39.50-$59.50
Info: 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com
