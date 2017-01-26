Rapper Tange Lomax proves she’s as good as any guy on the mic

It’s the day after the Women’s March on Washington – and other Women’s Marches that took place all over the country and the world – overshadowed the news of brand-new President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and Tange Lomax is still, shall we say, fired up.
“I mean, it’s entertaining that we basically have to even, like, protest at this point about women’s rights and things of that nature,” says the rapper, 24, on the phone from her High Point hometown. While she didn’t attend any North Carolina-based marches, she assures she is absolutely down with the struggle.
“I do support it in all aspects, because, professionally, I know how it feels to be overlooked or treated a certain way just because you’re a woman,” says Lomax, whose name is pronounced “Tangey.” “And that’s why I really try to go super-hard with the music and level it out. I’m just as good as a guy, and I should be treated as so.”
As the most visible female MC in the Triad hip-hop scene, Lomax has gotten used to being a lone voice of femininity in a sea of hardcore testosterone.
“There are not many (female rappers) out there doing it, but it allows me to have a chance to really stand out in a field where it’s all guys, and I’m the only girl,” she says. “It gives me a chance to showcase my talents.”
Like most MCs these days, Lomax can both drop verses and sing her own hooks. She hopes that if the rhymes don’t catch your fancy, the melodies will.
“I love melodies getting stuck in your head,” she says. “Someone told me even if they forget your words, at least they remember your melody.”
Being a rapping/singing type of gal is something Lomax has wanted to do ever since she was a little girl, watching Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo videos on BET’s “106 & Park.”
But she wasn’t just about secular music in her younger years; she also used to bump gospel. That God-fearing influence can definitely be heard in her latest project, “Free Spirit,” which can be found on her SoundCloud page. Many of the tracks on “Free Spirit” can be described as both soulful and soul-searching, as Lomax gets in touch with her spirituality while dropping ferocious, introspective rhymes.
“That’s really just my background,” she says. “Some of my favorite artists in the beginning were Kirk Franklin and gospel music. So, that’s really always been a part of me. I mean, I love gospel music. I love R&B. I love rap. So, I really wanted all of those elements to be part of the album.”
She’s not done laying herself bare with her music. Sometime in late February or early March, she’ll release “The Real Me,” an album which she calls “the most honest and the most real I can be at this moment in my life.”
Until then, you can catch her perform with Professor Toon and other artists at Kings Friday night, where she most likely will prove that Triad rappers with lady parts can be serious about their craft – as well as kill it on the mic.
“Music comes from a real place, and that’s the reason why I take my time on it,” she says. “I wanna inspire people how my favorite artists inspired me. And I want people to recognize the passion.”
Details
Who: Professor Toon, with Nance, Tange Lomax and Don Neil
When: 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Kings, 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh
Cost: $10-$12
Info: 919-833-1091 or kingsraleigh.com
Comments