Country Picks: Kruger Brothers and Kontras Quartet at Meymandi

The Kruger Brothers are not the first bluegrass group to perform with a string ensemble, but they may be the most entertaining. Born in Europe but drawn to the plunky music of traditional Appalachia, Jens and Uwe Kruger immigrated to Wilkes County where they became friends and picking buddies with the late Tar Heel guitar legend, Doc Watson. With Jens on banjo, Uwe and Joel Landsberg on guitars, the trio quickly won fans with a masterful blend of instrumental virtuosity, eclectic repertoire and enticing stage show. Chicago’s Kontras Quartet has collaborated with the Krugers in concert and on CD (“Lucid Dreamer”). They’ve also been featured on PBS and at Merlefest. On Thursday, the Kruger Brothers and Kontras Quartet perform together at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.
Get more details at dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.
Other highlights
- Six String concerts hosts Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford Saturday at The Cary Theatre. More at thecarytheater.com.
Comments