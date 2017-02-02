Classical Picks: ‘Glass at 80’ series continues at Memorial Hall

As part of its “Glass at 80” series, Carolina Performing Arts offers a concert Friday in UNC-Chapel Hill’s Memorial Hall featuring Philip Glass’ Symphony No. 4 (“Heroes”). The 1996 composition, performed by conductor Tonu Kalam and the UNC Symphony Orchestra, was influenced by David Bowie’s 1977 “Heroes” album. The program also includes selections from that album.
8 p.m. $20. 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org.
Other highlights
- The Ciompi Quartet’s concert Saturday in Duke’s Baldwin Auditorium includes works by Dvorak, Britten, Carolina Shaw and the premiere of a new piece by David Kirkland Garner. Details at dukeperformances.duke.edu.
- Sunday’s concert by Mallarmé Chamber Players, to be held at a private residence, has quintets and duos from Boccherini, Giordani, Rolla and Campioni. Details at mallarmemusic.org.
