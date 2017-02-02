Jazz Picks: Darnell ‘Showcase’ Taylor hits Durham’s Beyu Caffe

Guitarist Darnell “Showcase” Taylor captivates worldwide audiences through a style that balances tradition with innovation. Born and raised in Moncure, N.C, the self-taught musician started his love affair with instruments as a church kid. Playing across the country for a variety of artists, Taylor eventually met Grammy Award-winner Anthony Hamilton. Hamilton added Taylor to his band, which plays across the globe.
Taylor hits the Beyu Caffe stage in Durham Saturday for two shows, 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per show. For more information visit: beyucaffe.com.
Other highlights
- On Friday, jazz trombonist TH5TET will play at Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $13. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, catch Jim Ketch Swingtet’s “Memories of Ben Webster, Al Grey and Sweets Edison” show at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
