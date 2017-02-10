Country Picks: Alash brings ancient art of Tuvan throat singing

Tuvan throat singing is a type of vocalization which combines multiple pitches simultaneously. The Alash trio is masterful in this ancient art from Tuva, a Russian region south of Siberia. Using traditional Tuvan musical instruments, the group has performed with the cosmic vision of Sun Ra’s Arkestra and earned a Grammy for its collaboration with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. On Thursday, Alash brings its vocal and instrumental talents to the ArtsCenter.
Get details on the 8 p.m. show at artscenterlive.org.
Other highlights
- Friday night, it’s the Duke Street Dogs at the Blue Note Grill in Durham.
- On Sunday, Flor y Canto is featured in a free 3 p.m. PineCone-sponsored concert at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh.
- Also Sunday, Bluegrass Experience guitarist Tommy Edwards will play songs from his new solo CD, "Ten Songs," at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh.
Comments