Music News & Reviews

February 10, 2017 7:00 AM

Country Picks: Alash brings ancient art of Tuvan throat singing

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

Tuvan throat singing is a type of vocalization which combines multiple pitches simultaneously. The Alash trio is masterful in this ancient art from Tuva, a Russian region south of Siberia. Using traditional Tuvan musical instruments, the group has performed with the cosmic vision of Sun Ra’s Arkestra and earned a Grammy for its collaboration with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. On Thursday, Alash brings its vocal and instrumental talents to the ArtsCenter.

Get details on the 8 p.m. show at artscenterlive.org.

Other highlights

Related content

Music News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

View more video

Entertainment Videos