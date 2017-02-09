Classical Picks: Symphony concerts at Meymandi feature popular classics

N.C. Symphony’s concerts Friday and Saturday in Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall feature two popular classics, Tchaikovsky’s passionate “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s exotic “Scheherazade.” In between, Timo Andres’ 2016 piece, “Everything Happens So Much,” fits right in with its sparkling arpeggios, catchy rhythms and layers of melody. Grant Llewellyn conducts.
8 p.m. $18-$76. 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.
Other highlights
- The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performs works by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, Pärt and Tormis in Duke Chapel Friday. Details at dukeperformances.duke.edu.
- El Fuego Early Music Ensemble plays concerts in Durham Friday and Chapel Hill Saturday featuring medieval chants and devotional songs. Details at elfuegofire.com.
- Chapel Hill Philharmonia offers a free concert Sunday in UNC’s Hill Hall with performances of Janacek’s “Sinfonietta” and Schumann’s Piano Concerto. Details at chapelhillphilharmonia.org.
