Jazz Picks: Violinist Scott Tixier brings impressive ensemble to Beyu

French-born violinist Scott Tixier moved to New York in 2007 with an unparalleled musical pedigree. By the age of 15, Tixier had already opened for Maceo Parker, McCoy Tyner and Elvin Jones, and in 2012, he opened for Herbie Hancock alongside his brother, pianist Tony Tixier, at Jazz En Tete. Since that time, the 30-year-old violinist has found himself in many eclectic musical settings, from Anthony Braxton’s recent opera “Trillium J” and sideman gigs with Natalie Cole, Christina Aguilera and Gladys Knight, to two years of touring with soul legend Stevie Wonder. His new CD, “Cosmic Adventure,” has garnered early praise.
For his current tour, Tixier has enlisted an all-star ensemble of fellow visionaries including Yvonnick Prene, Glenn Zaleski, Luques Curtis, Justin Brown, and special guests Pedrito Martinez and Chris Potter. They’ll play two shows Friday night at the Beyu Caffe in Durham. More details at beyucaffe.com/events/scott-tixier-cd-release-concert.
Other highlights
- Also Friday, Jua and Andrea Claburn perform at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- On Saturday, Sharp Nine has Juan Alamo and Marimjazzia: “The Latin Side of Bobby Hutcherson.” 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Also Saturday, it’s the Baron Tymas CD Release Concert at Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com/events/baron-tymas-cd-release-concert.
- And on Sunday, the annual Valentine’s Day Jazz Concert takes place at B.N. Duke Auditorium at N.C. Central University. 4 p.m. Info: nccu.edu/calendar or 919-530-6100.
Comments