Age of Sages makes music that soothes the savage hipster

Cameron Cook doesn’t mind if you refer to him as a “PBR&B” artist. The term has been used by critics to describe performers like Frank Ocean and The Weeknd, alt-soul artists whose music can soothe the savage hipster.
“I love Pabst Blue Ribbon,” says the Charlotte-born Cook, on the phone from his home in North Raleigh. “I think it’s a really clever name, and it kind of frames the way I think about the music I’m playing. Because it is very inspired by, like, Al Green, Stevie Wonder – all those classic R&B/soul cats who were kind of pushing boundaries there.”
In local music circles, Cook is known as being a tenor-sax playing part of such Triangle bands as Hotline and Matt Phillips and the Back Pocket. He even has his own jazz band, The Christian Cook Trio. But Age of Sages is a new project which gives him the chance to dabble in PBR&B grooves. He got the itch to dive into Sages in his senior year of college at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was originally studying advertising. (He still works in graphic design, doing posters and promotional material for bands, including his own.)
“I started kind of returning to the piano and I returned to songwriting based off my experience in learning jazz and learning jazz harmony,” he says, “and really just digging into the music of Frank Ocean, actually.”
After he got some songs together, he joined up with drummer Justin Longoria and bassist T.J. Richardson and started doing some live gigs. In fact, it was a year ago this month that Age of Sages first performed live, opening up for Atlanta pop band The Shadowboxers at Local 506 in Chapel Hill.
“To open up for them, as the first Age of Sages gig, was pretty tremendous,” he remembers. “I think that got my creative fire flowing, so to speak, just because, you know, it’s such a good opportunity.” (Age of Sages opened up for The Shadowboxers last month, once again at Local 506.) Recently, Durham musician William Darity (The Black Experience) joined the band as lead guitarist. “I think me and him are on the same wavelength, in terms of kind of the lines I’m hearing over a lot of the tunes, and the type of groove and the type of lead playing he does fits in really well with the sound.” (Sages will be opening up for Durty Dub, Darity’s latest side project, at a Valentine’s Day show at the Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh.)
There are only two songs that are out there on the Interwebs from Sages, which can be found on both Bandcamp and SoundCloud. Both songs exhibit an unpolished, experimental soulfulness that Cook says was intentional.
“I’ve always been kind of drawn to pop music,” he says. “And, more recently, I’ve been really listening to, like, even just top-40 pop and what makes it tick and what makes it so irresistible to people and why does it get stuck in your head, you know, and just figuring out some of those qualities and trying to marry that with my own kind of background – a little bit more of the alt-R&B and that jazz – and finding some kind of median between that.”
Cook is looking to record more demos as Age of Sages, as he continues to give PBR&B a good name in the Triangle area.
“The music is, first and foremost, meant to move ya,” he says. “But, hopefully, you can take something away from the songs too, like a nugget of wisdom or maybe a question that you carry with ya.”
Details
Who: “Durty Dub Plays for Lovers,” with Durty Dub, Ages of Sages and Trike
When: 9 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Pour House Music Hall, 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh
Cost: $5-$8
Info: 919-821-1120; thepourhousemusichall.com
Comments