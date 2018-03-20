Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance

See photos from Beyonce's amazing performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards. (No Audio)
AP and Getty Photos
Kendrick Lamar is king of the Grammys

Music News & Reviews

Kendrick Lamar is king of the Grammys

Kendrick Lamar was the king of the Grammy Awards -- picking up five awards, including best rap album for "DAMN." and best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty," with Rihanna. "This is special, man. I got a lot of guys in this building that I still id