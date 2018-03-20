Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance

Scotty McCreery’s debut single from the forthcoming album, “Five More Minutes,” becomes his first No. 1 hit, reaching the top spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Country Airplay charts.
McCreery, known for his loyalty to NC State, talks about having to miss their potential NCAA appearance this year, getting married to a UNC graduate and growing up in a house divided with his mother an ardent Tar Heel fan.
Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance during a segment that aired during the Grammys on Sunday night. She "auditioned" to be a contender for a spoken word Grammy, reading a segment about President Trump's eating habits in "Fire and Fury."
Kendrick Lamar was the king of the Grammy Awards -- picking up five awards, including best rap album for "DAMN." and best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty," with Rihanna. "This is special, man. I got a lot of guys in this building that I still id
Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn together known as the band Sylvan Esso sit down with the reporter David Menconi in their Durham studio on Tuesday, Jan. 9, to talk Grammys, emotions and politics. Their most recent album "What Now" recently received a