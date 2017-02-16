Country Picks: Earls of Leicester play Duke’s Baldwin Auditorium

For fans of bluegrass music, it’s no exaggeration to suggest the Earls of Leicester are the most exciting band on the bluegrass circuit today. A bonafide bluegrass “supergroup,” the band’s name is a clever play on the seminal bluegrass band, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys. Resophonic guitarist Jerry Douglas, along with Shawn Camp, Charlie Cushman, Jeff White, Johnny Warren and Barry Bales, have crafted their sound and image to reflect the classic Flatt and Scruggs of yore. Stunning musicianship, lead and harmony singing, along with smile-inducing humor, will entertain during the Earls’ performance Saturday night at Duke University’s Baldwin Auditorium.
Get more info at dukeperformances.duke.edu.
Other highlights
- Bluegrass can also be heard Friday night when Asheville’s Town Mountain plays Kings in Raleigh, and on Saturday at Chapel Hill’s Community Church concert with Hank, Patti and the Current.
