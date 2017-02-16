Jazz Picks: Marcus Roberts plays Carolina Jazz Festival at UNC

Marcus Roberts and The Modern Jazz Generation play Friday night as part of UNC-Chapel Hill’s annual Carolina Jazz Festival. Roberts, a jazz pianist and composer, rose to prominence with the Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center bands, and then with his own trio and as a classical soloist. He is equally adept in his works for solo piano, duets and trio arrangements of jazz standards, as well as original suites of music, large ensemble works and symphony orchestra recordings. His 11-piece ensemble, the Modern Jazz Generation, features his trio (bassist Rodney Jordan and drummer Jason Marsalis) and others.
The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15-$49. Get details on the show at carolinaperformingarts.org and more info on the Carolina Jazz Festival at music.unc.edu/jazzfest.
Other highlights
- On Friday, the Groove Masters Band plays at Beyu Caffe in Durham. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, catch the Duke Jazz Ensemble with Mark Gross on saxophone at the Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University. 8 p.m. $10 ($5 seniors/students, 17 & under free). Info: music.duke.edu.
- On Saturday, the Will Goble Quartet has its “Consider The Blues” CD Release Party, featuring Jason Marsalis, at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Also Saturday, the UNC Jazz Band, with Dayna Stephens on tenor saxophone, plays at Moeser Auditorium at UNC-Chapel Hill. 8 p.m. $10 ($5 students/UNC staff). Info: music.unc.edu.
