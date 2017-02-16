Classical Picks: Chamber Orchestra concert salutes Durham arts patrons

Sunday’s Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle concert is a memorial tribute to Durham couple, Johannes Horst Meyer and Ruth Mary Meyer. They were generous supporters of many Triangle arts and social organizations until their deaths in the past year. Baritone Samuel Hasselhorn performs vocal pieces by Mozart, Schubert Wagner. Lorenzo Muti also leads the players in Schumann’s “Rhenish” Symphony.
Carolina Theatre, Durham. 3 p.m. $30 (students free). 919-560-3030 or thecot.org.
Other highlights
- UNC-Chapel Hill’s music department celebrates the 450th birthday of Claudio Monteverdi Sunday evening in Hill Hall with vocalists, chorus and baroque ensemble. Details at music.unc.edu.
