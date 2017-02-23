Classical Picks: NC Opera’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’ at Fletcher Theater

N.C. Opera’s production of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” plays Raleigh’s intimate Fletcher Opera Theater for five performances over two weekends starting Saturday. Often referred to as the perfect opera because of its in-depth characterizations and endless melodies, this “Figaro” boasts a fine young cast (with bass-baritone Tyler Simpson as the title schemer) and rising conductor, Steven Jarvi.
8 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday (through 3/5). $25-$99. 919-782-3853 or ncopera.org.
Other highlights
- The Choral Society of Durham performs Brahms’ “Nänie” and Kodaly’s Te Deum in Duke’s Baldwin Auditorium Sunday. Details at choral-society.org.
- Raleigh Camerata offers two concerts (Saturday in Raleigh; Sunday in Durham) featuring Patrick Hawkins on an early 19th century square piano in chamber works from Bach to Beethoven. Details at raleighcamerata.com.
- The Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival sponsors the Cooperstown Quartet at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church Sunday in works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Janacek. Details at ecu.edu/fourseasons.
Comments