Jazz Picks: Chit Nasty Band and Rissi Palmer at Samedi Gras celebration

Durham Mardi Gras organizers bring Samedi Gras to The Pinhook on Saturday, with Chit Nasty Band and the Rissi Palmer Band.
Samedi Gras is Fat Saturday, the Saturday before the big event, so it’s a good time to test out your official Mardi Gras costume or come as you are. This kick-off show is part of a series of Mardi Gras events, including the Fat Tuesday Parade and Celebration, both on Tuesday, Feb 28.
The Samedi Gras fun starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10. For more information, visit durhammardigras.com.
Other highlights
- On Friday and Saturday, Malpaso Dance Company and Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble perform “Dreaming of Lions' at Reynolds Industries Theater on Duke campus. 8 p.m. $10-$42. Info: dukeperformances.duke.edu.
- Also Friday and Saturday, it’s a Secret Stash CD release party with Peter Bernstein and Steve Haines at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $20-$40. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Friday at Durham’s Beyu Caffe, catch Christie Dashiell. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- On Saturday, Beyu has the Calvin Edwards Trio. 7 and 9 p.m. $10. Info: beyucaffe.com.
