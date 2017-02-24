Country Picks: Martina McBride with Lauren Alaina at DPAC

For more than two decades, Martina McBride has remained one of the most admired women in country music. Four CMA trophies as top female vocalist and more than two dozen Grammy nominations acknowledge McBride’s commitment to offering her fans meaningful songs of faith, hope and empowerment.
On Thursday, March 2, McBride brings her hits and songs from her latest CD, “Reckless,” to the Durham Performing Arts Center. Rising star Lauren Alaina will also perform as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour. For information, go to dpacnc.com.
Other highlights
- Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh hosts the Jon Stickley Trio as part of the Last Band Standing event on Saturday.
Comments