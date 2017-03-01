Jazz Picks: Stephanie Mills brings ‘Feel the Fire’ tour to DPAC

Sensational R&B, soul and gospel artist Stephanie Mills brings her “Feel the Fire” tour to Durham Performing Arts Center on Saturday, with Will Downing and North Carolina-based special guest Yolanda Rabun.
Mills is a distinctive voice in contemporary music and brings great energy to every performance. The Grammy and America Music Award-winning Mills has five best-selling albums and ten Billboard Number 1 singles. Downing has become a fixture at the top of contemporary jazz carts over his 27-year career, and also has a Grammy nomination. Rabun’s recent release of her self-titled project, “Yolanda,” has appeared on the UK Soul Top 30 chart. For more info on the show, visit dpacnc.com.
Other highlights
- On Friday, Chantae Cann plays Durham’s Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $22.50-$25. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, it’s the Eric Hirsh Quartet at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Beyu Caffe has the La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet on Saturday. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- At Sharp Nine on Saturday, it’s the Batuque Trio with Lenora Helm. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Also Saturday, the 2017 Brazilian Carnaval Party at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. 9 p.m. $12-$15. Info: motorcomusic.com.
