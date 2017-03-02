Music News & Reviews

March 2, 2017 10:00 AM

Country Picks: David Bromberg sings the blues at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

From rambling with Rev. Gary Davis in Greenwich Village, playing on albums by Dylan and George Harrison, and building highly prized fiddles, David Bromberg is truly a legend in folk circles. He’s also a consummate entertainer, crafting his shows with great songs, off-beat stories and instrumental brilliance. Bromberg, who once sang, “You’ve gotta suffer if you want to sing the blues,” returns to his roots with his latest CD, “The Blues, the Whole Blues, and Nothing but the Blues.” He may not be suffering these days, but Bromberg and his band will sing the blues and more when he performs at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre on Wednesday.

