Live music coming to Dix

Dorothea Dix Park will be the site of a free-concert series, to start sometime this summer.
The series is still at the approval stage, with most of its logistical details - from parking to logo and even name - still to be determined. But the shows will involve local acts and be produced by Raleigh-based Deep South Entertainment.
Deep South put on last July’s Destination Dix Festival concert with Chatham County Line and has also produced the Oak City 7/Pickin’ in the Plaza free series on Fayetteville Street’s City Plaza since 2012. But those will be discontinued this year as attention shifts toward Dix, the 308-acre former psychiatric hospital that is undergoing redevelopment as a park near downtown Raleigh.
“Not taking anything away from City Plaza, but everybody’s talking about Dix right now,” said Dave Rose. “It’s the new kid in town and we want to see what it can grow into.”
As with Deep South’s City Plaza shows, the Dix shows will be free, on temporary staging with costs covered by sponsors (and no public money involved). But where the City Plaza concerts happened Thursday evenings, the Dix shows will be during the day on Saturdays.
Tentative plans call for between three and five shows this year featuring local acts, probably starting in June.
“Ever since we started doing shows in Moore Square, I like the idea of music in a grassy field,” Rose said. “And I miss having grass under your feet for music. So I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”
