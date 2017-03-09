Country Picks: Cello and Scottish fiddle duo play Carrboro ArtsCenter

Collaboration between Scottish fiddle and cello may at first seem an odd pairing. But centuries ago, cello and fiddle were commonly heard together at Scottish dances and parlor sessions. Alasdair Fraser, Scotland’s premier traditional fiddler and Julliard graduate Natalie Haas have been thrilling audiences for some 20 years with their blend of traditional and classical delights.
On Sunday, the duo brings its music and charm to the ArtsCenter in Carrboro. For more information, go to artscenterlive.org.
Other highlights
- Bluegrass music’s legendary Seldom Scene will perform their version of progressive ’grass Saturday at the Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty.
