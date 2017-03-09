Music News & Reviews

March 9, 2017 11:00 AM

Classical Picks: Triangle Chamber Music Collective concert in Raleigh

By Roy C. Dicks

Triangle Chamber Music Collective, a Raleigh-based group of professional classical musicians, offers a concert Friday night at Ruggero Piano’s Bosendorfer Hall. The program includes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor and Mozart’s Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat.

7:30 p.m. $15 (students $5). 513-324-3876 or facebook.com/trianglechambermusiccollective.

Other highlights

  • The Netherlands-based Cappella Pratenis, an eight male-voice ensemble, comes to Duke Performances Friday with music from five centuries ago. Details at dukeperformances.duke.edu.
  • On Saturday in Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall, the N.C. Symphony, under conductor David Glover, plays works by Robert Ward, Caroline Shaw and Tchaikovsky. Details at ncsymphony.org.
  • Baroque & Beyond performs a concert of Italian works by Vivaldi, Bonocini and Besozzi at Chapel Hill’s Chapel of the Cross Sunday. Details at baroqueandbeyond.org.

