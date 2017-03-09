Music News & Reviews

March 9, 2017 10:00 AM

Jazz Picks: Old-school soul at Motorco with Lee Fields & The Expressions

By Cicely Mitchell

Lee Fields has been making soul and funk anthems since 1969. He has toured with acts like Kool and the Gang, Sammy Gordon and the Hip-Huggers and others, and recorded with Martin Solveig. On Sunday, Lee Fields & The Expressions will deliver their special brand of old school soul at Motorco Music Hall in Durham.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $17-$20. Get more info at motorcomusic.com.

Other highlights

  • Al Strong & Fresh 5 play Beyu Caffe in Durham on Friday. 7 and 9 p.m. $16.50. Info: beyucaffe.com.
  • Friday at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham, catch the Lovell Bradford Trio. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
  • Also Friday, The Shakedown performs Hall & Oates at Raleigh’s The Pour House. 9 p.m. $10. Info: thepourhousemusichall.com.
  • On Saturday, Chan Hall plays at the Beyu. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com.

