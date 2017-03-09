Jazz Picks: Old-school soul at Motorco with Lee Fields & The Expressions

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

1:31 Food truck Zeke’s Meats lives up to its name with roast pork, brisket sandwiches

3:39 Mike Krzyzewski: 'Maybe we’ll develop a little bit more of an identity here'

2:01 What Wes Durham learned from his father Woody

2:54 Former criminal, now a politician, explains support for North Carolina's "Ban the Box" bill

1:17 Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

1:26 Syracuse's Boeheim on ACC Tournament: 'There is no value playing in Greensboro. None'

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team'

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'