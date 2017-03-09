Jazz Picks: Old-school soul at Motorco with Lee Fields & The Expressions

Lee Fields has been making soul and funk anthems since 1969. He has toured with acts like Kool and the Gang, Sammy Gordon and the Hip-Huggers and others, and recorded with Martin Solveig. On Sunday, Lee Fields & The Expressions will deliver their special brand of old school soul at Motorco Music Hall in Durham.
The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $17-$20. Get more info at motorcomusic.com.
Other highlights
- Al Strong & Fresh 5 play Beyu Caffe in Durham on Friday. 7 and 9 p.m. $16.50. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Friday at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham, catch the Lovell Bradford Trio. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Also Friday, The Shakedown performs Hall & Oates at Raleigh’s The Pour House. 9 p.m. $10. Info: thepourhousemusichall.com.
- On Saturday, Chan Hall plays at the Beyu. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com.
