Country Picks: Celtic Woman brings ‘Voices of Angels’ to DPAC

Celtic Woman celebrates the music of the Emerald Isle with beauty and grace. The ensemble features talented musicians who excel in traditional Celtic music and dance. A favorite of PBS television audiences, the Celtic Woman stage show has drawn rave reviews, while also selling some 10 million albums and DVDs.
On Thursday (March 23), Celtic Woman brings its “Voices of Angels” tour to the stage of the Durham Performing Arts Center. For information, go to dpacnc.com.
Other highlights
- Friday, Durham’s Carolina Theatre hosts country/folk favorite Robert Earl Keen.
