Music News & Reviews

March 17, 2017 6:00 AM

Country Picks: Celtic Woman brings ‘Voices of Angels’ to DPAC

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

Celtic Woman celebrates the music of the Emerald Isle with beauty and grace. The ensemble features talented musicians who excel in traditional Celtic music and dance. A favorite of PBS television audiences, the Celtic Woman stage show has drawn rave reviews, while also selling some 10 million albums and DVDs.

On Thursday (March 23), Celtic Woman brings its “Voices of Angels” tour to the stage of the Durham Performing Arts Center. For information, go to dpacnc.com.

Other highlights

Related content

Music News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance

View more video

Entertainment Videos