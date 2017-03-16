Jazz Picks: Jose James brings ‘Love’ and moody soul to Motorco

New York singer and songwriter Jose James dropped a full-album tribute to Billie Holiday (“Yesterday I Had the Blues”) in 2015, but with 2017’s “Love In a Time of Madness,” James is reborn as a powerful voice in contemporary R&B. James has never been defined by genre, but “Love” is a foray into moody soul, electronic pop and trap-addled beats, with the occasional influence of African folk, American gospel.
Drummer Nate Smith and trombonist/vocalist Corey King join James for a 9 p.m. show at Motorco Music Hall in Durham on Friday. For more information visit: motorcomusic.com.
Other highlights
- Friday, The Tre’King Band plays at Beyu Caffe in Durham. 7 and 9 p.m. $13. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, the Keith Ganz Quartet performs at Durham’s Sharp Nine Gallery. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Mark G. Meadows & The Movement featuring Rochelle Rice play Saturday at the Beyu. 7 and 9 p.m. $16.50. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Saturday at Sharp Nine, it’s the Dara Tucker Band. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Catch the Anat Cohen Quartet Sunday at 21c Museum Hotel. 5 and 7:30 p.m. $10-$34. Info: dukeperformances.duke.edu.
- And at The Pour House in Raleigh Sunday, it’s N’Kognito. 9 p.m. $5. Info: thepourhousemusichall.com.
