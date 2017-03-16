Classical Picks: Durham Symphony Orchestra offers an afternoon of romance

The Durham Symphony Orchestra offers an afternoon of romantic vocal works on its concert Sunday afternoon in UNC-Chapel Hill’s Memorial Hall. Two singers from the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, soprano Angela Vallone and tenor Petr Nekoranec, join conductor William Henry Curry for selections from “Carmen,” “The Merry Widow” and “West Side Story.”
4 p.m. $25 (students with ID $10; free for children 12 and under). 919-833-3333 or durhamsymphony.org.
Other highlights
- Meredith College music faculty, violinist Yang Xi and pianist Kent Lyman play a free recital Saturday night in Carswell Concert Hall featuring works by Beethoven, Paganini and Saint-Saens. Details at meredith.edu.
- Duke Chapel Music continues its free series of J. S. Bach cantatas Sunday afternoon with numbers 38 and 54. Details at chapel.duke.edu.
