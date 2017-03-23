Classical Picks: Concert Singers of Cary perform with Mallarme Chamber Players

On Saturday evening in Cary’s St. Francis United Methodist Church, the Concert Singers of Cary symphonic choir performs Vivaldi’s Dixit Dominus and the chamber choir offers works by three Baroque women composers. Guest conductor Nathan Leaf leads the singers, accompanied by the Mallarmé Chamber Players.
7:30 p.m. $22 (seniors $20; all students free with ID). (919) 249-6421 or concertsingers.org.
Other highlights
- The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle’s concert Sunday in Durham’s Carolina Theatre features symphonies by Haydn and Mozart, plus works by R. Strauss and Massenet. Details at thecot.org.
- Winners of a statewide concerto competition take the stage for the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Meredith College Sunday, which also includes Mozart’s “Great Mass in C.” Details at raleighsymphony.org.
