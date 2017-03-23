Music News & Reviews

Country Picks: Loudon Wainwright III at Motorco, Roy Clark in Liberty

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

There’s more to Loudon Wainwright III than “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road.” A lot more. Although the 1972 novelty song brought Wainwright national attention, he ranks among the most admired songwriters and performers of his generation. Wainwright’s songs are insightful, personal and political, and his concerts offer free-flowing moments of wit and reflection. He’s also a champion of North Carolina’s legendary Charlie Poole; in 2010, Wainwright received a Grammy for “High Wide and Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project.”

On Sunday, Wainwright brings his songs and stories to Motorco Music Hall. Get more info at motorcomusic.com.

