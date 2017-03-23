Jazz Picks: Frank McComb plays two-night stand at Durham’s Beyu

Pianist and vocalist Frank McComb will perform a two-night stand at Durham’s Beyu Caffe this weekend. McComb has worked with many of the music industry’s giants, including Prince, Branford Marsalis, Chaka Khan, Will Smith, George Duke and others. McComb is considered one of the most sought after musical talents in the music industry.
His shows are 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For details visit beyucaffe.com.
Other highlights
- On Thursday (March 23), Black Violin plays at Carolina Theatre in Durham. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29. Info: carolinatheatre.org.
- Saturday, the Al Strong Quintet plays at Durham’s Sharp Nine Gallery. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
