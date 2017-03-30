Country Picks: ‘Songs from the Circle 7’ gets down to the nitty gritty

In 1972, a band of long-haired, California pickers packed their instruments and descended upon Nashville, Tenn., intent on making music with an A-List of Nashville Cats. Skeptical at first, Roy Acuff, Doc Watson, Mother Maybelle Carter and others eventually joined the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in the recording studio. The result was “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” the two-disc LP that crossed generations and introduced rock and country audiences to each other, and was integral to the country-rock fusion of the 1970s.
Friday night, a band of thinning-haired, Triangle pickers will descend upon the Carrboro ArtsCenter to present “Songs from the Circle 7,” the seventh annual concert paying tribute to the Dirt Band’s achievement. Musicians will include Rebecca Newton, Jim Watson, Danny Gotham, Tommy Edwards and many more. For information, go to artscenterlive.org.
Other highlights
- On Saturday, Cat’s Cradle Back Room will host “Strike a Chord with Musical Empowerment” featuring the Red Clay Ramblers, Carolina Ukulele Ensemble and others.
