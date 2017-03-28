J. Cole ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ documentary to premiere on HBO

Fayetteville native J. Cole’s second documentary is set to premiere on HBO, Dreamville Records announced Tuesday.
The second documentary titled ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ is set to air at 10 p.m. April 15 on HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand. The documentary is named for Grammy-nominated Cole’s chart topping album released last year.
The second documentary follows 2015’s Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming, which featured footage from the tour following the release of Cole’s third album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive.
The new documentary will combine music performances with “intimate interviews that highlight under-documented voices,” according to Dreamville Records. “We visited Atlanta, Georgia; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Ferguson, Missouri; and Cole’s native Fayetteville, North Carolina as well as his father’s hometown of Jonesboro Arkansas to discuss the issues.”
The documentaries are co-directed by J. Cole and Scott Lazer.
