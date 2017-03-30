Jazz Picks: Virginia Schenck plays Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham

Virginia Schenck is an accomplished jazz vocalist with world music influences and a talent for vocal exploration and circle singing, which she studied under Bobby McFerrin. At the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham Saturday, Schenck celebrates the music of Abbey Lincoln, accompanied by Kevin Bales on piano, Elisa Pruett oin bass and Marlon Patton on drums.
Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $10-$20. More information at durhamjazzworkshop.org.
Other highlights
- Friday, Sharp Nine Gallery has the Baron Tymas Quartet. 8 p.m. $1-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- At Durham’s Beyu Caffe on Friday, it’s singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer. 7 and 9 p.m. $13. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Brevan Hampden play C. Grace in Raleigh on Friday. 9 p.m. $5. Info: cgracebar.com.
- Also Friday, it’s the Jacob Duncan Quartet with Chad Eby at The Shed in Durham. 8 p.m. Info: shedjazz.com.
- Saturday, world jazz group Africa Unplugged plays Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- And back in Raleigh Saturday, Al Strong plays at C. Grace. 9 p.m. $5. Info: cgracebar.com.
