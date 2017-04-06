Classical Picks: NC Symphony pays tribute with ‘War Requiem’

Benjamin Britten’s 1962 “War Requiem,” pays tribute to the dead from all wars, combining texts from the Latin mass and WWI poet, Wilfred Owen. Grant Llewellyn leads the N.C. Symphony in the monumental work Friday and Saturday in Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall, featuring the N.C. Master Chorale, the Raleigh Boychoir and vocal soloists Nicholas Phan, Stephen Powell and Tamara Wilson.
8 p.m. $18-$76. 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.
Other highlights
- UNC Opera performs Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” Friday and Sunday in Hill Hall’s Moeser Auditorium. Details at music.unc.edu/event.
- The Choral Society of Durham joins the Ciompi Quartet Friday for chamber works by Schubert at Durham’s First Presbyterian Church. Details at choral-society.org.
- Sunday’s concert by ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival at Raleigh’s St. Mary’s School offers pianos trios by Brahms and Smetana. Details at ecu.edu/fourseasons.
